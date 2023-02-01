Economic Survey laced with 'excuses of non-performance': Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said the Economic Survey is laced with "excuses of non-performance" as it blames Covid, Russia-Ukraine war and global slowdown for price rise and India's falling GDP, but offers no solutions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government is always making tall claims of achieving 8 per cent or 10 per cent growth but has failed to achieve it. Hence, it is all "lies", he said.

According to the Economic Survey tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament earlier on Tuesday, India's economy is projected to slow down to 6-6.8 per cent in the fiscal year starting April as extraordinary challenges facing the globe will likely hurt exports.

It will, however, still remain the fastest growing major economy in the world.

"Whatever they (government) have said in the Economic Survey or in their budget speeches, more or less they have failed to achieve that. Therefore, it is all lies," said Kharge.