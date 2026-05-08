Economists expect RBI to hold rates amid geopolitical uncertainty, inflation risks

Economists believe the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to rush into changing interest rates as policymakers continue to assess the impact of geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures on the domestic economy.

The view comes after RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra recently indicated that the central bank was adopting a cautious approach amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

Speaking last month, Malhotra said the RBI was closely monitoring developments linked to the regional conflict and refrained from offering firm guidance on the future trajectory of monetary policy.

“We are in a wait-and-watch mode,” he said, signalling that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was in no hurry to alter rates.

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director at DBS Bank, India’s retail inflation is expected to rise to 3.9 per cent year-on-year in April from 3.4 per cent in March, moving closer to the midpoint of the RBI’s target range.

Rao said food inflation was likely to have increased to around 4.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent previously, driven by higher prices of perishables such as tomatoes and eggs, along with cereals and edible oils. Untimely rainfall in some regions is also believed to have added pressure to food prices.

At the same time, she noted that core inflation was expected to remain relatively contained at 3.4 per cent, supported partly by easing precious metal prices.

However, some upward pressure is anticipated in transport and services inflation due to higher aviation turbine fuel prices and increased costs in the hospitality and restaurant sectors following adjustments in commercial cooking gas prices.