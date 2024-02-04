Fiscal deficit was 4.5% in UPA's terminal year, it's 5.8% in 2023-24 under NDA: Chidambaram

Noting that much has been made of the fiscal correction made by the government, former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday said the fiscal deficit was 4.5 per cent in the UPA's terminal year 2013-14 while it is 5.8 per cent under the NDA in 2023-24.

The senior Congress leader underlined that there is no place for a "bullhorn" in economics.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said much has been made of the fiscal correction made by the NDA government and the fiscal deficit of 5.8 per cent in 2023-24.

"Since memories are short, I may jog the memories of the learned commentators. Under the UPA, the Fiscal Deficit in 2007-08 was 2.5 per cent. In the terminal year of UPA (2013-14) the Fiscal Deficit was 4.5 per cent. In the terminal year of NDA (2023-24) the Fiscal Deficit is 5.8 per cent," he said.