Govt to phase out WPI, introduce Producer Price Index from 15 June

The government will gradually phase out the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) over the next five years and replace it with a more comprehensive Producer Price Index (PPI), marking a major shift in how inflation is measured in the economy.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will release a revised WPI series with a new base year of 2022-23 on 15 June, replacing the current 2011-12 series. On the same day, it will also launch a new Producer Price Index framework comprising Output PPI, Trial Input PPI and Services PPI.

Speaking to reporters, Principal Economic Adviser Praveen Mahto said the WPI would continue to be published alongside the PPI for five years before being discontinued. The transition period is intended to allow businesses, government agencies and other users to shift to the new index.

"Considering the wide usage of WPI in price escalation clauses, this index will be released for five years from the date of release of the revised series along with PPI and will be discontinued thereafter," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

Three new producer price indices

The new PPI framework will initially include three components — Output PPI, Trial Input PPI and Services PPI. The Services PPI will initially cover seven sectors: banking, securities transactions, insurance, pension fund management, railways, air passenger transport and telecommunications. More services are expected to be added in subsequent phases depending on data availability.

Officials said the transition aligns India with global practices followed by major economies and recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Unlike WPI, the new system will allow policymakers and businesses to track price movements across both inputs and outputs, providing a clearer picture of how inflationary pressures move through supply chains.

The revised WPI and Output PPI will be published monthly, while Services PPI will be released quarterly. Trial Input PPI for the manufacturing sector will initially be published on an experimental basis from March 2026 to assess data quality and gather stakeholder feedback.