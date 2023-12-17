Growth at 6%, India will remain lower middle economy till 2047: Raghuram Rajan

"India's growth potential is today about 6 per cent a year GDP growth. If you do the math, at 6 per cent a year, you double every 12 years and therefore in 24 years, we'll be at four times our per capita income," he said.

"Today, the per capita income in India, as you know, is just a little below $2,500 per person. Multiply by four, we get $10,000 per person. So if you do the math, at our current rate of growth—you know, strong as it is, highest in the G20—we don't get rich but we stay lower/middle income till 2047," he continued.

The former RBI chief said some southern states are growing with regards to population being at below the reproduction rate. In other words, the fertility rate has fallen below the reproduction rate in those states, thus slowing the growth of the population—a good thing—but also increasing the median age of the population as a result.

"In other words, we will start the process of ageing (for the overall Indian population) at some point around that time (2047)," Rajan said, "which leads to the alarming (situation that) if we don't grow faster, we will grow old before we grow rich—which means we will have all the burdens of an ageing population to deal with also at that point."