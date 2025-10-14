India Post to resume all international postal services to US from 15 October
New Delivery Duty Paid system simplifies customs, helps exporters lower costs
India Post announced on Tuesday that it will resume all categories of international postal services to the United States starting 15 October, ending a suspension imposed on 22 August due to new US Customs regulations.
The Department of Posts stated, “The Department of Posts is pleased to announce the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025.”
The suspension followed Executive Order 14324 issued by the US Administration, which ended the de minimis exemption previously applied to many postal shipments and introduced new requirements for the upfront collection and remittance of import duties by the US Customs and Border Protection.
New duty payment system
India Post has collaborated closely with CBP-approved Qualified Parties and conducted successful trials in Delhi and Maharashtra Circles to establish a compliant Delivery Duty Paid system.
Under this mechanism, “all applicable customs duties on shipments to the USA will be collected upfront in India at the time of booking and remitted directly to CBP,” ensuring “full regulatory compliance, faster customs clearance, and seamless delivery to addressees in the USA without any additional duty or delay.”
According to CBP guidelines, postal shipments from India to the US will incur a flat customs duty of 50 per cent of the declared Free on Board value, as specified under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff. Unlike courier consignments, no additional base or product-specific duties will be levied on postal items, creating a competitive edge for the postal channel.
Benefits for exporters and MSMEs
This favourable duty structure is expected to substantially reduce costs for exporters, particularly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises, artisans, small traders, and e-commerce sellers.
India Post clarified that it will not impose any additional charges on customers for facilitating the DDP and Qualified Party services. The postal tariffs will remain unchanged, ensuring that exporters benefit from affordable international delivery rates while fully complying with revised US import requirements.
The Department of Posts described the move as a measure to “maintain affordability, support MSMEs, and boost India’s exports through the postal channel.”
Booking and delivery options
From October 15, customers will be able to book all types of international mail — including EMS, Air Parcels, Registered Letters/Packets, and Tracked Packets—to the US from any post office, International Business Centre (IBC), Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK), or through India Post’s online portal.
This new system aims to streamline export processes with greater cost predictability and reliability in cross-border deliveries, marking a significant step for India Post in strengthening its international postal and export logistics network. It underscores India Post’s growing role in supporting inclusive, export-driven economic growth.
