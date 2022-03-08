Indian equity indices extend losses

"IT, energy, metals and pharma continue to be the safe bets in the present context. But for long-term investors, better returns are likely to come from fundamentally strong beaten down segments like high quality financials."



On the stocks front, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC Bank were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, while NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma the top five gainers in the opening session, NSE data showed.