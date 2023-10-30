Indian women have been working over 70-hr per week for decades: Edelweiss CEO

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advice to youngsters in India, urging them to work 70 hours a week to boost the country's overall productivity, has sparked a heated debate on social media.

While some people support Murthy's view, arguing that India needs to improve its work culture in order to compete with other countries, others have criticised the same.

MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta, has now weighed in on the issue, saying that many Indian women have been working more than 70 hours a week to build India and the next generation.

"Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy-hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime," Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

"Funnily, no one has debated about us on Twitter," she added.