India's core sectors experience 14-month low in growth for December

The growth of India's eight core sectors witnessed a significant slowdown, reaching a 14-month low of 3.8 per cent in December 2023. This represents a stark decline from the 8.3 per cent recorded in the same period the previous year, as well as a revised growth rate of 7.9 per cent in November 2023.

The Index of Core Industries (ICI), released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on 31 January, revealed that electricity generation, accounting for a substantial 20 per cent weightage in the ICI, hit an eight-month low at 0.6 per cent. Additionally, crude oil, a key component, contracted for the second consecutive month, experiencing a sharp decline of 1 per cent, the most substantial drop since June 2023.

Despite these setbacks, the ICI remained 5.9 per cent above the levels observed in November 2023, reflecting a notable increase and marking a nine-month peak in actual output levels. Coal production, albeit growing at the slowest year-on-year rate in six months at 10.6 per cent, reached its highest output levels since April 2023.