India’s external debt edges past $629 billion

India's external debt rose by $4.7 billion in the April-June quarter to touch the USD 629.1 billion mark, although the debt-GDP ratio declined, RBI data released on Thursday showed.

"The external debt to GDP ratio declined to 18.6 per cent at end-June 2023 from 18.8 per cent at end-March 2023," RBI said.

Valuation effect due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-à-vis the major currencies such as yen and SDR amounted to USD 3.1 billion.

US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 54.4 per cent at end-June 2023, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.4 per cent), SDR (5.9 per cent), yen (5.7 per cent), and the euro (3.0 per cent).

Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $7.8 billion instead of $4.7 billion at end-June 2023 over end-March 2023, RBI said.