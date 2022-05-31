India's GDP expands by 4.1 pc in Q4, 8.7 pc in FY'22

The GDP had grown by 2.5 per cent in the January-March quarter in the previous year.



The NSO, in its second advance estimate released in February, had projected the GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent.



The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament in February had estimated the GDP growth for the current fiscal (2022-23) in the range of 8 - 8.5 per cent.



According to the NSO data, India's real GDP grew to Rs 147.36 lakh crore from Rs 135.58 lakh crore in 2020-21.



Gross value added (GVA) growth during the fiscal ending March 2022 was at 8.1 per cent as against a contraction 4.8 per cent in the preceding year.



The GVA growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 9.9 per cent during the year as against a contraction of 0.6 per cent earlier.



GVA growth in both mining and construction was 11.5 per cent. These two large segments of the economy had contracted in the COVID-hit 2020-21.



However, agriculture sector growth decelerated to 3 per cent from 3.3 per cent in FY21.



Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services segment grew by 7.5 per cent during 2021-22. The segment had contracted by 3.6 per cent in the previous fiscal.



GVA growth in services sector -- trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting -- was 11.1 per cent during 2021-22 as against a contraction of 20.2 per cent in the previous year.



Financial, real estate and professional services grew by 4.2 per cent in the year over 2.2 per cent earlier.



Public administration, defence and other services posted 12.6 per cent growth against (-)5.5 per cent in 2020-21.