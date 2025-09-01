India’s GDP growth sparks exuberance, but contradictions raise red flags

These concerns echo warnings from HSBC India, which in a recent research note flagged the role of a soft deflator in inflating “real” GDP numbers and pointed out that high-frequency data such as consumer confidence, vehicle sales, and corporate earnings do not align with the official figures.

Other institutions, including JP Morgan, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Standard Chartered, have also urged caution.

Sectoral disparities are evident. Services and some rural spending have lifted growth, but urban demand has faltered, manufacturing has struggled with slowing sales, and mining and utilities have shrunk.

More worryingly, the unexplained 1.8 percentage-point contribution to GDP growth suggests that the data may overstate the underlying momentum of the economy.

The export front further complicates the picture. While shipments to the US rose sharply in the quarter, much of this reflected companies rushing to beat new tariffs imposed by Washington. Economists warn that the true impact of these tariffs will begin to weigh on growth in the second quarter.

For now, India’s GDP surge has fuelled optimism. But as Ramesh and respected banks underline, the exuberance may prove misplaced if fundamental drivers of urban consumption, investment strength, and trade resilience do not stabilise.

The coming quarters will reveal whether the April–June spurt was a sign of durable expansion or merely a statistical high point masking deeper challenges.