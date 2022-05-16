Inflation will take time to moderate even after rate hikes, says SBI Research

"It is noteworthy that transmission to lending rates since October 2019 reveals that even as the repo rate was cut by 140 basis points, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans declined by more than 186 basis points. This was one of the primary reasons for significant jump in credit impulses during the pandemic, apart from financial stability concerns being addressed eloquently by RBI through using yield curve as a public good," the report said.



The current turbulence in a way mirrors the conundrum the RBI faced while navigating through the pandemic as larger rate hikes to quell inflation might have an impact on nascent growth impulses.



Also, the RBI may have to use a shorter window to address inflationary concerns given the "realpolitik" challenges in the not so distant horizon.



Lastly, to sum up, the report stated that the RBI must be supported in its endeavour to quell inflation through hikes in interest rates as a higher interest rate will also be positive for the financial system as the risks will get "repriced".



To put things into perspective, India's retail inflation accelerated to 7.79 per cent in April due to high fuel and food costs. The inflation print remained above the 6 per cent tolerance band of the central bank for a fourth month in a row.