Inflationary pressures likely to continue going forward on geopolitical tensions: RBI

Besides, the international crude oil prices continue to hover above USD 100 per barrel and this is prompting passthrough to domestic pump prices.



The risks of unprecedented input cost pressures translating into yet another round of price increases for processed food, non-food manufactured products and services are now more potent than before, the governor said further.



"This could strengthen corporate pricing power if margins get squeezed inordinately. To sum up, the strengthening of inflationary impulses in sync with the persistence of adverse global price shocks poses upward risks to the inflation trajectory presented in the April MPC resolution," Das said.



He said that sustained high inflation inevitably hurts savings, investment, competitiveness and output growth. It has pronounced adverse effects on the poorer segments of the population by eroding their purchasing power.



"I would, therefore, like to emphasise that our monetary policy actions today aimed at lowering inflation and anchoring inflation expectations will strengthen and consolidate the medium-term growth prospects of the economy," he said.



Reiterating that the RBI remains steadfast in its commitment to contain inflation and support growth, Das said inflation must be tamed in order to keep the Indian economy resolute on its course to sustained and inclusive growth.



"The biggest contribution to overall macroeconomic and financial stability as well as sustainable growth would come from our effort to maintain price stability," he added.