Live updates: Budget 2023

The Rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented at 11 a.m. The Rupee opened at 81.78 to the Dollar, reaching a high of 81.76 and a low of 81.80. The domestic currency traded at 81.77 at 9:10 a.m., up 0.15 per cent from its previous close of 81.9238.