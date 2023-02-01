Live updates: Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to deliver the budget speech today at 11 AM. This will be the last full Budget of the second Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024.
01 Feb 2023, 9:35 AM
The Rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented at 11 a.m. The Rupee opened at 81.78 to the Dollar, reaching a high of 81.76 and a low of 81.80. The domestic currency traded at 81.77 at 9:10 a.m., up 0.15 per cent from its previous close of 81.9238.
01 Feb 2023, 9:24 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Ministry of Finance ahead of the Budget presentation. She is expected to meet President Draupadi Murmu shortly.
01 Feb 2023, 9:24 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to further give impetus to employment generation and job creation in the economy for Budget 2023.
01 Feb 2023, 9:09 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her fifth Budget today at 11 AM. She is expected to continue with her focus on aiding economic growth with the help of public sector capital expenditure.
