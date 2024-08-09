Govt move to exclude food items from inflation calculation sparks debate

In a shift in methodology that could redefine how inflation is calculated in India, the Union government is reportedly considering excluding food items from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, a move that has triggered a debate among economists and policymakers.

This proposal, currently under discussion by a panel within the statistics ministry, suggests reducing the weight of food in the CPI by as much as eight percentage points, down from its current level of 54.2 per cent.

This proposal comes in the wake of India's chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran arguing that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inflation target should exclude food items.

He maintains that food prices, which are often volatile and influenced by weather conditions, should not be a focus of monetary policy, which is traditionally geared towards managing demand-side inflation.

However, this approach has been met with criticism from several quarters. Prominent among the critics is Pronab Sen, India's former chief statistician, who recently pointed out that the RBI's interest rate adjustments do not directly impact food prices.