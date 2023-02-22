Monetary policy has become complacent about growth, says MPC member Jayanth R Verma

Expressing concern that India's monetary policy has become complacent about growth and that the country may suffer the consequences of this in the form of unacceptable low growth in 2023-24, Monetary Policy Committee member Prof Jayanth R Verma said that a repo rate of 6.50 per cent very likely overshot the policy rate needed to achieve price stability, and further tightening was not desirable.

Prof Varma was one of two members of the MPC who voted against the repo rate increase. At the MPC meeting held earlier this month the two voted no on the resolution so they could keep their attention on the “removal of accommodation” issue.

“In the second half of 2021-22, monetary policy was complacent about inflation, and we are paying the price for that in terms of unacceptably high inflation in 2022-23. In the second half of 2022-23, monetary policy has, in my view, become complacent about growth, and I fervently hope that we do not pay the price for this in terms of unacceptably low growth in 2023-24,” Prof Verma was quoted by in the Reserve Bank of India statement on the minutes of the meeting that was issued on February 22.