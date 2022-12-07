MPC hikes repo rate by 35 bps, does not rule out possibility of further rate hikes

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the benchmark repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) on December 7 to continue its fight against inflation, bringing it to 6.25 per cent. The repo rate has been increased by 1.9 per cent since May by the RBI's rate-setting panel, bringing it to 5.9 per cent before the last hike.

As retail inflation has been above the central bank's comfort level for nearly the entire year, the MPC has been on a rate rise path throughout the year, boosting policy rates by roughly two percentage points to combat inflation. On Wednesday, announcing the rate hike with a 5-1 vote in the MPC, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI policy stayed very aware of the global slowdown and its spillovers while acknowledging the resilience of the Indian economy.

“The biggest risks to the outlook continue to be the headwinds emanating from protracted geopolitical tensions, global slowdown, and tightening of global financial conditions. Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for 2022-23 is projected at 6.8 per cent, with Q3 at 4.4 per cent and Q4 at 4.2 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced. Real GDP growth is projected at 7.1 per cent for Q1:2023-24 and 5.9 per cent for Q2. Even after this revision in our growth projection for 2022- 23, India will still be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world,” Das said reiterating that even after this revision in our growth projection for 2022- 23, India will still be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.