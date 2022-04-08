Policy support: RBI MPC retains accommodative stance, repo rate
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the first monetary policy review of FY23
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the first monetary policy review of FY23.
Besides, the growth-oriented accommodative stance was also retained.
Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.
It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.
Most Popular