Price rise and tax burden: Poor are the worst-affected

Dr. Kamat, explaining that the crowds at the IPL or people going to the movies and travel picking up, says that a comparison is being attempted to be made between now and the last two years when nothing was happening. “We are back at the levels of somewhere around 2017-18 and these activities must go on. If this is also to stop then the entire economy will be down and we will be like Sri Lanka. So, even in the worst of conditions, people will still buy cars and travel by air as the economy is opening,” he explains.

Sabnavis points out that the effect will eventually be felt by everyone. “For people who are better off, it affects our savings. Discretionary spending has come down, and this is one of the reasons why the consumer goods industry has not done well even before the pandemic. It is primarily on account of lack of job creation and today the prices have actually added to it,” he says.

An example of what these experts point out can be seen in education, medicines, and even recreation, which of course, is discretionary and becomes expensive. Even the services have become expensive. Also, since the third quarter of last year, most manufacturers have said in India Investor Presentations that they have started passing on the higher input raw material costs to the consumer.

“And so, biscuit packets have become smaller. Manufacturers don’t increase the price but Rs.10 now gets you 40 grams, which was earlier 100 grams and came down gradually over time,” Sabnavis explains.

As an economist, Sabnavis points out everyone’s adjusting and that this was not beneficial to the country as a whole. “For many years, interest rates have come down to such an extent that savers are being taken for a ride. But no one is protesting. The only notion is that interest rates must come down so that the industry is able to invest. But what is happening is that while they are earning higher profits, we don’t see corresponding investments taking place. What has happened is that financial savings in India have come down, but investments are not increasing,” he says.

He explains that the stock markets are doing well as the valuations are very good, earnings per share (EPS) is also very good and the Price-toEarnings (PE) ratio is going up. “The benefit has actually been transferred from savers to financial investors, and not to physical investors. When our savings go down it has to benefit someone. Usually, it is the businesses that benefit and put the money into an investment to benefit the country. But that is not happening and the investment rate is also stagnant,” Sabnavis points out.