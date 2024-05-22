RBI approves record Rs 2.11 lakh crore surplus dividend transfer to government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the transfer of an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore surplus to the government for the financial year 2023-24. This significant transfer, announced on 22 May, marks the highest-ever yearly surplus handed over by India's apex bank.

The RBI stated that the surplus transfer for the fiscal year 2023-24 is determined based on the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted on 26 August 2019, following the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan committee. A notable increase in the central bank's income from forex holdings and other factors contributed to this sharp rise in surplus.

This substantial dividend, to be reflected in the government’s accounts for the fiscal year 2025, exceeds initial government expectations by a considerable margin. Originally, the government had anticipated a transfer between Rs 85,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore, but the final figure has far surpassed these projections. Though some view this development as a boon for the Central government, offering a significant boost to its liquidity and expenditure capabilities, others question its effective uitilisation.

About 70 per cent of the RBI’s annual dividend or surplus is regularly transferred to the government of India. The remaining 30 per cent is from a contingency fund the RBI sets aside for any emergency, such as an unforeseen drop in the value of RBI’s investments etc.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head of research and outreach at ICRA Ltd, highlighted the implications of this surplus. “The amount of Rs 2.11 trillion is well above the budgeted figure of Rs 1.5 trillion in the Interim Budget for FY2025 under dividends and profits, which includes dividends from PSUs,” she said.