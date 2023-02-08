RBI projects FY24 GDP growth at 6.4 pc, in line with Economic Survey

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday projected India's economic growth at 6.4 per cent for 2023-24, broadly in line with the estimate of the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament last week.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is estimated at 7 per cent in 2022-23, according to the first advance estimate of the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2022-23 projected a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in real terms for the next fiscal.

Amid volatile global developments, the Indian economy remains resilient, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while unveiling the last bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal.