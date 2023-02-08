RBI slows pace of interest rate hikes but hints at more to come

The Reserve Bank of India slowed the pace of interest-rate increases for the second straight time when it on Wednesday expectedly increased borrowing cost by 25 basis points but hinted more to come as core inflation remained high.

The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 4-2 to raise the benchmark repurchase or repo rate to 6.50 per cent and retain its stance of withdrawing accommodation, which was adopted early last year.

This is the sixth straight increase in interest rates since May last year and the cumulative hike now totals 250 bps.

The RBI raised interest rates by 35 bps in December 2022. Rates were hiked by 40 bps in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September.

“The stickiness of core or underlying inflation is a matter of concern. We need to see a decisive moderation in inflation. We have to remain unwavering in our commitment to bring down CPI headline inflation,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the committee’s decision.

Adjusted for inflation, the policy rate still trails its pre-pandemic levels, Das said, adding liquidity remains in surplus.

The consumer price inflation (CPI) forecast was lowered to 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal from 6.7 per cent.