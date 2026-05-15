Rising crude prices, strong US data push rupee to 96.14 per dollar

The Indian rupee breached the psychologically significant 96-per-dollar level during intraday trade on Friday, 15 May before closing at a record low against the US currency, pressured by soaring crude oil prices, persistent strength in the dollar and growing global uncertainty.

The domestic currency eventually settled 21 paise weaker at 95.97 against the US dollar after touching an intraday low beyond the 96 mark.

The rupee has emerged as Asia’s weakest-performing currency in recent weeks as India faces a sharply rising import bill due to elevated global energy prices.

Market analysts attributed the decline to a combination of strong US economic data, hawkish signals from American policymakers and increasing investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors, said the US dollar remained firm after stronger-than-expected retail sales and resilient labour market data reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

He noted that periods of heightened global uncertainty generally push investors towards the dollar, increasing pressure on emerging market currencies such as the rupee.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said the rupee’s fresh record low reflected broader global macroeconomic concerns. According to him, higher crude oil prices were increasing India’s import costs, while elevated US interest rates and foreign fund outflows were adding to pressure on the domestic currency.