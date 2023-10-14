Rising oil prices spell trouble for India's current account deficit

The increase in international crude oil prices has spilled over into the October-December quarter, raising the spectre of a higher current account deficit (CAD) for India and more pressure on the rupee going ahead. The Israel-Hamas war has added further uncertainty over crude oil prices and the global economic recovery.

A country runs into a CAD when the value of its imports of goods and services is greater than its exports. This weakens the macroeconomic fundamentals of an economy and makes the local currency more volatile.

India imports close to 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement and any increase in global prices causes the import bill to shoot up. Since large payments have to be made in dollars to buy crude, the rupee takes a hit vis-a-vis the American currency. A weak rupee makes imports even costlier as more local currency has to be shelled out to buy dollars.