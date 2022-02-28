Rising stakes in Russian-Ukrainian war push up Crude prices

"Crude oil prices have rallied more than 5 per cent on Monday on potential supply disruption from Russia as Western countries moved ahead with hard sanctions along with exclusion of Russian banks from SWIFT system," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.



"The escalated tensions may keep the risk premium up in crude oil prices for short term."



According to Kshitij Purohit, Lead of Commodities and Currencies CapitalVia Global Research: "Early Monday, as the escalation of Western sanctions against Russia threatened to wreak further havoc on global markets."



"The European nation removed Russian banks from SWIFTs and the escalation of war from Russia and Ukraine are on the worrying stage."



According to IIFL Securities VP, Research, Anuj Gupta: "Brent Crude is trading higher by 4.40 per cent at $98.67 per barrel."



"We are expecting that crude may test $102 to $105 levels again."