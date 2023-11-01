Rupee plummets to lifetime low at 83.33 versus US dollar

The rupee plunged by 9 paise to settle at an all-time low of 83.33 vis-a-vis the US dollar on Wednesday, 1 November. Foreign funds continued to pull out of the stock markets, and oil prices rose amid geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

The US greenback also strengthened on the dollar index against the basket of six major currencies going up 0.20 per cent higher at 106.87.

The rupee opened at 83.26 against the dollar on Wednesday and plummeted to an intra-day low of 83.35 against the US currency. However, after some vacillation, it finally settled 9 paise lower over the previous day’s close to end at its lifetime low of 83.33.

The Indian rupee is facing headwinds as higher yields on US bonds is leading to hot money exiting the Indian stock markets and rising crude oil prices in the global market have firmed up the demand for dollars.

According to market analysts, while the RBI has succeeded in keeping the volatility of the rupee in check by releasing US dollars from its reserves, this cannot continue beyond a point as there has been a continuous decline in India’s foreign exchange kitty in recent weeks.