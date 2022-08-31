Rupee to remain under pressure, value may dip further, say experts

"The strengthening of the dollar will keep the rupee under pressure and the market can test new low levels for the rupee. However, RBI will be proactive enough to not let this be a steep slide and will ensure that volatility and slide of the rupee are minimised. Companies in export business always wait for such slides or slippages to recalibrate their hedge portfolios and target better realisation rates for their future cash flows," opined Hemal Shah, Business Consulting Partner, EY.



On the impact of sliding rupee on IT sector, PN Sudarshan, partner and TMT Industry leader, Deloitte India, said the industry has been working under margin pressure and the exchange rate gains could relieve that pressure somewhat.



"Having said that the western economies, which are the largest buyers of our services, are facing unusual inflationary pressures and may seek to tighten their belts a bit. Hence while this arbitrage may relieve some immediate pressure, it is unlikely to translate to a windfall for the sector," he said.



Annual sales growth of Information Technology (IT) companies, which remained steady in positive terrain even during the COVID-19 pandemic, stood at 21.3 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal, as per a Reserve Bank data on the performance of the listed private non-financial companies.



Ranen Banerjee, partner, Economic Advisory Services, PwC India, said the stated position of the RBI is to smoothen volatility and not to defend the rupee.



The strengthening of the dollar index DXY on the back of over-hawkish messaging from the US Fed Chair is leading to pressure on all currencies including the rupee, he said.



"While we may expect pressure on the rupee because of the higher US yields, it will also get support from the consequent downward pressure on oil prices and other import articles and commodities as a result of expected demand slowdown from a longer duration of high interest rates being maintained by the US Fed," he added.



The rupee has weakened by 7.63 per cent against the US dollar since January this year.



Sliding rupee makes imports costlier, said B V Mehta, executive director, Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India.



According to him, it will hit imports of edible oil and the prices in the domestic market may rise to "some extent". India imports about 60-65 per cent of edible oils to meet its domestic demand.