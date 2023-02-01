Budget 2023: Rural Ministry, MGNREGS witness cut in allocations in Budget

The Rural Development Ministry has been allocated Rs 1,57,545 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, around 13 per cent less than the estimated expenditure made by the ministry in the current fiscal.



The allocation for the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) too has been cut by almost one-third.



According to Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Rs 1,35,944.29 crore was allocated to the Rural Development Ministry initially for 2022-23.



However, according to the revised estimates, which is a mid-year review of possible expenditure, it has gone higher to Rs 1,81,121 crore.