Sensex jumps over 1,200 points post Budget announcements

Benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed over 1,200 points in the afternoon trade on Wednesday as market investors cheered the Union budget proposals presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

The 30-share BSE barometer zoomed 1,223.54 points or 2 per cent to its intra-day high of 60,773.44. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 310.05 points or 1.75 per cent to 17,972.20.

"The market had mixed expectations on the budget presuming it to be populist and low elbowroom for the government ahead of the slowing economy, high inflation and interest rates. However, the government has taken it to a new zone with a well-tuned perfection between growth and stability.

"The rise in capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore is the shot in the arm heading a multiplier effect on the economy. While high amount of schemes and tax benefit to rural economy and taxpayers will enhance consumption growth in India. Much beyond expectations, a win-win for households and corporates. It is a 10 on 10 budget," said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.