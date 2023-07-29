Sequoia Capital cuts its crypto fund by over 65% in funding winter

Leading VC firm Sequoia Capital has massively cut its crypto fund, more than 65 per cent to now about $200 million, amid the funding winter.

Sequoia Capital has downsized its two major venture funds, including the crypto fund (from $585 million to $200 million), reports the Wall Street Journal.

The move came amid several crypto exchanges and platforms announcing bankruptcy in recent months amid tightening regulations.

Sequoia is now reportedly looking to invest in younger startups.

"We made these changes to sharpen our focus on seed-stage opportunities and to provide liquidity to our limited partners," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.