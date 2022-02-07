SIDBI survey shows over 50% MSMEs suffered decline in revenue by more than 25%

Though in 2020, the government had redefined MSMEs to support more businesses under its ambit during the pandemic, the government reportedly had no data about the losses incurred by the sector, unemployment, or even how many businesses had to be shut down. Financial Express reported that last February, Nitin Gadkari, who was then MSME Minister, told the Rajya Sabha “as MSMEs are there in both formal and informal sector, data regarding temporary or permanent closure of the units are not maintained by the Government of India in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).” A few months later, Rane used the same excuse.