Some 460,000 people in Cambodia below poverty line due to Covid

Maryam Salim, World Bank country manager for Cambodia, said despite the impressive success in poverty reduction from 2009 to 2019, many households remained vulnerable, with few savings or safety nets.



"This meant Covid-19 dealt a setback to the country's progress in combating poverty as employment and wages diminished," she said while launching the report.



To support a more inclusive and resilient recovery from the pandemic and the economic shocks that came with it, Cambodia could consider a range of policy actions, the report said.