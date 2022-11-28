S&P cuts India's growth forecast to 7% for FY23

"In India, the decrease in foreign reserves of USD 73 billion through August was far and above losses attributable to valuation changes (of USD 30 billion). This implies that the central bank has made sizable interventions to support the Indian rupee," it said.



S&P joins a host of agencies that have slashed India's economic growth projections for the current fiscal year citing the slowdown in global economy, and the Russia-Ukraine war, besides rising interest rates and inflation domestically.



While the World Bank has pared its growth estimate for India by 100 basis points to 6.5 per cent, IMF has trimmed it to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent.



Asian Development Bank too has cut the projection to 7 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier. RBI expects economic growth to be at 7 per cent in the current fiscal year.



With regard to the Asia-Pacific region, S&P said while China's growth is likely to remain subdued in the coming months, it should pick up in 2023 as the government eases its COVID stance and the property market stabilises.



Lower global growth and higher interest rates should slow other Asia-Pacific economies next year. But S&P generally expects GDP growth to stay healthy, Kuijs said.