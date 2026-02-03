Tariff deal raises fresh fears for Indian agriculture as details remain opaque

Even as the government and market cheerleaders project the proposed India-US tariff deal as a breakthrough, its implications for Indian agriculture remain deeply uncertain—and potentially troubling.

With no official text, joint statement or negotiated document in the public domain so far, it is impossible to say with clarity what India has conceded and what it has gained. But signals emerging from Washington are already ringing alarm bells for farm sector.

The strongest hint came not from New Delhi but from the United States.

In a post on X, US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins described the agreement as a “big win for US farmers,” thanking President Donald Trump for a deal that would “export more American farm products to India’s massive market… pumping cash into rural America.” The message was unambiguous about who stands to benefit. For Indian farmers, however, the post raises uncomfortable questions.

If India has indeed agreed to open its agricultural markets, as the US claims, the consequences could be severe. Indian farmers, most of whom operate on small landholdings with limited state support, are in no position to compete with heavily subsidised American agriculture. Cheap imports of corn, soybean oil, almonds, apples or dairy products could undercut domestic prices, threatening rural incomes across large parts of the country.