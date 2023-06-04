The grim reality of the (non-)choices before the educated unemployed

The lyrics of a song sung by Asha Bhosle in the 1958 film Malik went ‘Padhoge likhoge banoge nawab/ Jo kheloge koodoge hoge kharab...’. The message being conveyed to the children of a newly independent India was simple: Education was the passport to a good life.

In today’s India, however, millions of educated youth find this is no longer true. To have a good life, what you need is a good job with a good salary, and that is something they cannot find anywhere. Because—and this is the nub of it—the more educated you are, the less chance you have of getting a job. According to the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University, unemployment among graduates and above is three times higher than the national average.

Little wonder then that the educated unemployed are desperate. Having invested a lot of money and time in their education, the pressure to start earning is immediate. And since something is better than nothing, they apply for jobs that require fewer educational qualifications.

In 2018, the Uttar Pradesh police advertised for 62 posts for telephone messengers, whose job is to carry documents from one police station to another on a bicycle. Anyone who had passed the fifth standard was eligible. As many as 93,000 persons applied. The selection board was shocked to find that there were 50,000 graduates (including B.Tech graduates), 28,000 postgraduates (including MBAs) and 3,700 PhD scholars among them.