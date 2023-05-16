Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness

Global telecom carrier Vodafone on Tuesday said it plans to reduce 11,000 jobs over the next three years, with an aim to "simplify" both headquarters and local markets.



Margherita Della Valle, Group Chief Executive, said their performance has not been good enough.



"To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change. My priorities are customers, simplicity and growth. We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness," she said in a statement as the company posted its FY23 results.



"We will reallocate resources to deliver the quality service our customers expect and drive further growth from the unique position of Vodafone Business," said Valle who was appointed CEO permanently earlier this month after five months as Nick Read stepped down as CEO in early December.