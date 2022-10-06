World Bank downgrades India's economic growth forecast to 6.5 pc for FY23

They seem logical to create food security domestically, but ultimately that creates more problems in the rest of the region and the rest of the world.



"So not all policies are optimal, but a strong reaction to the crisis in terms of relief efforts, strong monetary policies, and in general a trend towards a more business friendly environment," Timmer said.



Responding to a question, he said since India needs to address some of the key concerning issues.



"Although we look at a relatively favorable growth rate, it is growth that is supported by only a small part of the economy. It sounds good, but if it is not coming from a much broader base, then that growth rate of a relatively small part of the economy doesn't translate into significant growth of income for all the households, he said.



Timmer pointed out that only 20 per cent of the women are participating in the labor market.



"That is a problem that has to be addressed. You don't solve that just by extending your social security system. That's important. Ultimately, the people should be given the tools to generate income themselves," he said.



"What we have seen in the region and to some extent in India also is that the government was not really prepared to absorb all those shocks that we are seeing in the region. The COVID shock, the war in Ukraine and the commodity prices are once in a lifetime shocks and they come one after the other and then the environmental disasters also," he said.



Both the government and the people are not prepared to cope with that. And that is because just too few people are fully participating in the economy, he argued, adding that that's a high priority for India to make progress there.



"In India, the focus is on the existing big firms. Focus is on FDI. And that's all very good. The focus is on social safety nets. That's also very good. But it's not enough. You need to integrate more people in the economy," Timmer said.