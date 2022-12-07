Worst of inflation behind us, but no room for complacency: Shaktikanta Das

The worst of inflation is behind us, but there is no room for complacency in the fight against price-rise, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

Das also said that from a growth perspective, India stands out as an isle of resilience in a "gloomy world" which is staring at slowing growth with possibilities of recession in some countries, Das told reporters in the post-policy review.

Earlier in the day, the RBI's rate-setting panel resolved to go for a 35 basis points hike in the key interest rates, taking the cumulative rate hikes to 2.25 per cent since May 2022.

The RBI has been hiking rates because of the high inflation, where the headline number has been above the upper end of the tolerance band for the tenth month running in October.

Das said inflation is cooling across the world on softening of the commodity and the oil prices, but stressed that we cannot be "complacent" despite the positive news on inflation.