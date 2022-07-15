Herald View: ‘Bail, Not Jail’ should be the default setting

Our courts have lately been extremely tight-fisted in granting bail to even those ‘offenders’ whose actions or record offer no credible evidence of being a threat to society or the nation. This, it has been repeatedly said by legal scholars as well as learned judges of our Supreme Court, is a violation of personal liberties enshrined in our Constitution.

It was in 1977 that Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, ruling in Rajasthan vs Balchand, decreed that ‘bail not jail’ (for the defendant) should be the default setting in legal proceedings. In the forty-five years since, we have seen this principle largely ignored by our criminal justice system. The district courts are wary of granting bail to even the most unthreatening of accused, in violation of their right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Ruling on Zarina Begum vs State of Madhya Pradesh in June 2021, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had said the district judiciary must ascertain whether the accused was a threat to society, had committed a heinous crime or was likely to tamper with the evidence or abscond. In all other cases, bail should be granted without question and the accused should not be made to seek a higher judicial threshold.