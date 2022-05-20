Herald View: Congress must do what is right

When the Mandal Commission report on reservations for OBCs was implemented in 1990 by the VP Singh government, there was a lot of political chicanery rather than genuine concern for the masses involved in that decision. Singh’s government was flailing and seeking a firm toe-hold on the Indian political firmament. But his Mandal politics led to the politics of the Kamandal and today the nation is paying a huge price in terms of social and communal disharmony. However, the RSS which at the time reacted instinctively with the Mandir-Masjid narrative, soon caught on to the fact that there were large sections of the population in the country without whose support their Hindutva politics could make little progress. In the intervening years they have made a conscious effort to appropriate OBCs and sections of Dalits to their Hindutva cause. But the nature of the RSS is such that they are still unable to offer full social justice to these masses - they would wish to appropriate them but still keep them at least one rung below on the social ladder.The Congress seems to have finally seen through this perfidy of the RSS and resolved at its Udaipur convention to provide social justice to every section of society. The details are awaited but it is high time that the Congress stopped walking on eggshells around the RSS for political reasons and do what it does best – listen to its conscience. And never fear to do what is right. For right is right and wrong is wrong. And doing the right thing can never be wrong.

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)