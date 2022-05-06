Herald view: Drop sedition law, a relic of colonial times

The Supreme Court of India, in fact, has already ruled in the case of Kedarnath Singh versus the State of Bihar in 1962 that only a violent revolution against the government constitutes sedition and even if the ruling party members are labelled as “goondas” as Kedarnath had done, that was his freedom of speech and not a seditious act against the government. “A free expression of disapprobation against a ruling government’s action with an intention to better the condition of the people is not treason,” the Apex court had ruled. However, today Section 124A is being arbitrarily slapped on journalists, human rights activists, NGOs, and anyone the government has a grouse against. Our own Supreme Court has interpreted the Sedition Law correctly but in the 1960s it was not much in use – or misuse- against the government’s detractors. It is now time to consider dropping the law altogether as the UK has done. For it is now clearly recognised that the law is used only against political dissenters in India and to restrict our press freedoms – a combination that is depriving the common people of India of every basic right and freedom guaranteed to them by the Constitution. The American revolution and Mahatma Gandhi were by-products of the use of the sedition law in British colonies. The world knows how that ended for them.

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)