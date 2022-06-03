Herald View: Little Manoj Sinha can do in Kashmir to put gloss on Amit Shah's failures

The recent targeted killings of not just Kashmiri Pandit civilians but also those belonging to the Muslim community, including some police officers and government employees, clearly accentuates the failure of the so-called “dabangg” Home Minister of India in understanding Kashmir or even controlling the militancy. Putting a few pacifist leaders like Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti behind bars was clearly no solution and since their release the government has also grossly failed in making use of their good offices to calm the Valley.

We always knew the government, for its own part, was targeting Muslims by revoking Article 370 and locking down Kashmir that completely destroyed its exportoriented and import-dependent agricultural economy. So, of course, Kashmiris were indeed left alone to bear the consequences of the government’s mishandling of their state. But now that statement by a Kashmiri Pandit after the targeted killing of a Hindu female school teacher in Kulgam all the more spotlights the government’s failure in addressing even its so-called core base of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. Militants are actually picking out people in shops, offices, schools, roads and other places to make examples of them. The incidents -- seven in all in recent weeks – reek of not just the central government’s delinquency and dereliction of duty in this regard but also a kind of criminality of their own in deliberately shaking up a state where normalcy had been restored and terrorism had been controlled to a large extent during the UPA years. But now it is not just the Valley which is troubled. Huge protests have also broken out in the Jammu region over the killing of the Hindu teacher. While Narendra Modi has been largely silent about these developments, Amit Shah‘s action in merely seeking an explanation from the Lieutenant Governor falls far short of the requirement of a so-called heavy-weight home minister and belies the expectations the people in the state might have had of the duo.