Herald View: Outlaw all forms of marital violence, not just sex without consent

The split verdict of the Delhi High Court on marital rape is completely reflective of how society, and not just the orthodox one in India, has been split down the middle over the ages on the issue. Men from all cultures have considered violating a woman against her consent their basic God-given right.

The concept of marital rape not being a crime, as with every law in this country, can be traced back to British colonial times and was equally applicable to India as to the United States under the same British concept of the ‘Common Law’. According to this 17th century law, a woman had no right to object to marital rape as by consenting to marry a particular man, she had foregone all further rights within the marriage. While eventually all 50 of the American states had outlawed marital rape between the 1970s and 1980s, strangely it continued as a practice in the United Kingdom until 1991 when the House of Lords overturned the Common Law exemption (an exemption in the case of marital rape also granted to Indian men) and upheld the conviction of rape against the husband in the case of ‘R versus R’ when several appeals to various courts failed to come to any specific conclusion. Overturning the treatise of Sir Matthew Hale, Chief Justice of the King’s Court of England in the 18th century that specific consent within a marriage was not required by a man to have conjugal relations with his wife, in 1992, Lord Justice-General Lord George Emslie said, “Nowadays it cannot seriously be maintained that by marriage a wife submits herself irrevocably to sexual intercourse under all circumstances.”