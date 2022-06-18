Herald View: Pitfalls of turning India into a police state

India under the Modi regime in short, as seen through the arbitrary bulldozing of homes in different parts of the country and the manner in which the Delhi police entered the Congress Party’s office in the national capital, hauled out its members, dragged them through the streets, kicked them to the ground and generally terrorised people who were exercising their democratic right to protest without being violent in any manner. Invading a space that is not a public domain is violation of every fundamental right guaranteed to Indians in our Constitution.

A party office is like a home to its members and a home is intended to be a safe haven to its residents, not just against the elements but also against arbitrary encroachments, invasions by outsiders, including criminals or even the government authorities. That is why we have the system of warrants that the police must secure from the judiciary if they wish to enter any home, even one belonging to dangerous criminals.

Combined with the fact that the Delhi police forced its way, without a warrant, into the Congress party office to drag out those intending to protest against the questioning of their party leader by the Enforcement Directorate – another arbitrary act by a government agency intended for the sole purpose of harassment and intimidation of a vocal opposition leader – this is little short of turning this democratic country into a police state. Such unwarranted forced entries probably never took place even during the British regime. But as Harry Truman had said, once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of the opposition, it has only one way to go - and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.