Herald View: PMLA amendments upheld by SC a telling blow to personal liberty

The court argued that ‘money laundering’ is as repugnant as terrorism justifying the state’s heavy hand in dealing with it. The amendments give sweeping powers to the ED to investigate suspected cases of money laundering without a show cause, without preliminary findings and without filing a First Information Report (FIR).

It does not require any sanction from an (overseeing) competent authority before prosecuting public servants, legislators and members of Parliament. It can arrest a suspected accused without telling him why. It can retrospectively look into past crimes.

The definition of ‘money laundering’ in the PMLA is such that the agency and its lawyers are left free to interpret what constitutes a crime or the ‘proceeds of crime’. Not concealing the transaction and declaring it to the authorities is not a mitigating factor, held the court.

In the National Herald case, money laundering is alleged when there has been no monetary transaction. The Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been arrested allegedly for having received one crore rupees from a real estate deal over a decade ago, with the amount declared both in income tax returns and election affidavits.

Since most of these transactions are old and documented, there is little the accused can do to manipulate evidence, but the law still makes them extremely vulnerable to the whims of the Directorate and their political masters, who will use it to target political opponents. As many as 126 sitting and former opposition legislators and MPs are reportedly being investigated.