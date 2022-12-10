Herald View: The Demons of Demonetisation

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court this week reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the legality of demonetisation. The bench overruled the Union government’s objections that Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to examine policies, that judges were not policy experts and that in any case six years after the event, the petitions had become infructuous. The Union government also argued that the demonetisation of 2016 was now of only academic interest and a waste of the court’s time.

The Attorney General claimed that the recommendation for demonetisation originated from the central bank and that the government was preparing for the move in consultation with the RBI since February that year. The RBI in an affidavit to the court claimed that demonetisation was an ‘integral part’ of nation-building. It also cited the RBI Act, which allows the central bank to recommend notifying currency of ‘any series’ of ‘any denomination’ as illegal tender. The court is now to adjudicate if ‘any series’ is the same as an ‘entire series’.

The government and the RBI, however, failed to produce documents in support of its pleas, despite the constitution bench repeatedly asking for them since October this year. The documents are being sought to find out if the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had objected to the proposal to demonetise 86.4 per cent of the currency then in circulation. The files and copies of communication are also needed to see if the union government had sent a communication a day before November 8, 2016 seeking RBI’s recommendation.

They are also required to find out if the meeting of the RBI Board was called at short notice and whether all the board members attended it and whether the quorum was met. While reserving the judgment this week, the bench once again sought the documents to be placed before it. It remains to be seen if they are finally produced in ‘sealed covers’ for the court’s perusal and if they are placed in the public domain.