Herald View: The devil in the health data

An Oxfam report published during the pandemic put India’s health expenditure as the fourth lowest in the world. Around 80 per cent of Indian families, the report said, would be faced with financial ruin if just one member of the family needed serious medical attention. Just about half the Indian population even today can avail of the most rudimentary health services. Beyond the cities, reliable healthcare, ambulance services and emergency care are extremely unreliable. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana was billed as this panacea with promises to provide free health coverage to 40 per cent of the population. Even apart from the fact that this was for tertiary care only, requiring hospitalisation, allocations for the scheme did not support the claims made for it. All too often there are reports in the media of hospitals and insurance companies refusing to treat patients or bear the cost of treatment on some pretext or the other. That our public healthcare system is still broken is not really in doubt, even if the government is in denial of that reality.

That we still lack the political will or the vision to prioritise it, even after the shaming experience of the pandemic, is what really boggles the mind.