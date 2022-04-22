Herald View: The truths of the Indian police today

Lying politicians, crooked bankers, corrupt police officers, cheating journalists, double-dealing media barons, rotten and greedy entrepreneurs...” This was the lament of Western societies on the untrustworthiness of anyone in authority.

India today has all of these but could well add one element to this list that rarely failed Western societies but which has grossly let down Indian citizens in the current decade – the judiciary. It is the judiciary which has consistently been unfair and discriminatory to Indian citizens, farming out bizarre judgments like violence with a smile is no violence at all, which emboldens both the violent bigots and discriminatory police in getting away with breaking the law and endangering basic rights and freedoms of the people.

What otherwise explains the midnight swoop by the Assam Police on Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani for an innocuous tweet asking the Prime Minister to work towards peace and communal harmony and eschew Nathuram Godse, the assassin of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi? That the Assam Police broke the law by not supplying Mewani a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) against him and took him into custody without seeking permission from the Speaker as is mandatory while arresting elected legislators is enough indication that the police in India today are a law unto themselves and fear no one, including the judiciary. For otherwise the Delhi police at the other end of the nation from Assam would not have ignored with impunity the Supreme Court’s order to halt the discriminatory demolition of Muslim homes and shops in Jahangirpuri. Hindu shops and temples were spared even as saffron organisations threatened retribution if the police tried to destroy these.