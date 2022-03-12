Herald View: Voters are fine with bigotry but a large number want BJP to behave

BJP’s confidence that it can do business with AAP in Punjab and with Akhilesh Yadav as Leader of the Opposition in UP will be tested in the months to come. Meanwhile, it has earned the gloating right at having outwitted the Congress again. Disheartened Congress supporters will ask why the party failed to win despite favourable conditions and considerable discontent among the people. Knives will be out for party leaders and their failure to end the infighting and forge more effective alliances. But while it is easy to mock the Congress, it cannot be denied that Congress alone among opposition parties has consistently raised people’s issues and opposed policies of the BJP and the RSS. It alone has behaved like a responsible opposition and offered constructive support to the Government during the pandemic. It alone was in the forefront in raising issues of unemployment, of economic mismanagement and Chinese aggression on Indian territory. Congress can hardly be faulted if people and the media do not take these issues to be serious. It is also not difficult to see that Indian big business and corporate lobbies are opposed to the Congress for its ‘leftist’ or pro-poor leanings. Their preference is more than obvious. If people of India have no problem with economic mismanagement, crony capitalism, inflation and growing disparity, with the rich getting richer, with bigotry and cronyism, must the Congress abandon these concerns and come to terms with corporate interests? But then Congress will no longer be Congress if it does, irrespective of electoral victory or defeat. It should not therefore abandon what it has been doing, reorganising the party, reaching out to the grassroots and find solutions for people’s problems. That is what politics is all about.

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)